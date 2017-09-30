KDPS: Man hit by vehicle, critically injured; driver arrested

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police say one person was arrested after he allegedly struck a man with his vehicle and left the scene.

It happened around 2:15 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lafayette Avenue.

Police say when they arrived on scene, they found the 21-year-old victim suffering from severe head trauma. He was taken to Bronson Hospital in critical condition.

Officers say the suspect vehicle drove off before they arrived. Police searched the area and eventually found the vehicle parked in the 2800 block of Westbrook Street.

Police saw the suspect in the area shortly after finding the vehicle, and he was eventually arrested for operating while intoxicated causing serious impairment. The 21-year-old man was lodged in the Kalamazoo County jail.

