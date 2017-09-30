Kentwood PD searching for missing man, 76

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Kentwood police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Police say 76-year-old David Jerome Ferrell was reported missing from the area of 52nd Street and Madison Avenue. He was last known to be driving to the store around 7 p.m. Friday, but has not returned. Police say he also may have traveled to the Grand Haven area.

Authorities are concerned because Ferrell is reported to have dementia.

Ferrell is described as a black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown suede jacket and blue jeans.

Police say Ferrell was driving a maroon, 2006 Mercury Montego four-door sedan, with Michigan license plate DPC9914.

Anyone with information on David Jerome Ferrell’s whereabouts is asked to call Kentwood police at 616.698.6580

