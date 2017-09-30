Man, 19, hit by vehicle, critically injured in Kzoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police say a man was critically injured after he was hit by a vehicle early Saturday.

It happened at 12:40 a.m. on Michigan Avenue near Greenwood Avenue.

Police say the vehicle was westbound on Michigan Avenue when the victim stepped out in front of it and was struck. The 19-year-old man was taken to Bronson Hospital where he is in critical condition.

Officers say the driver of the vehicle was questioned and released at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

