Man struck by vehicle, hospitalized; driver in custody

OTSEGO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Allegan County sheriff’s deputies say a man was hospitalized after he was struck by a vehicle early Saturday.

It happened just after 2 a.m. on M-89, just west of 12th Street in Otsego Township.

Witnesses told authorities that the man walked in front of a vehicle that was westbound on M-89. The man was wearing dark clothing and was difficult to see, witnesses say.

Deputies say the victim was treated on scene before he was taken to the hospital. At last check, deputies say he is in critical condition.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, deputies say. The driver was arrested and lodged at the Allegan County Jail. Deputies say charges are pending.

