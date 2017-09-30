Police investigating suspicious death in Kzoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating a suspicious death in Kalamazoo Saturday evening.

It happened at a residence in the 300 block of Stuart Avenue in Kalamazoo, according to police.

Police discovered a person dead upon arrival at the scene, but details surrounding the death are unknown at this time.

Police said there is no threat to the public and there are no roads blocked off in relation to the incident.

This is a developing situation, more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Check back with woodtv.com for the latest updates.

