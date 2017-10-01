ArtPrize Nine: The Final 20

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On Sunday afternoon, the ArtPrize Nine entries that have received the most votes from the public will be revealed.

ArtPrize is holding the announcement at Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids at 1 p.m. That’s when the top Two-Dimensional, Three-Dimensional, Installation and Time-based entries will be introduced.

If you can’t make it downtown for the announcement, you can still watch it live on WOTV4 (ABC) or woodtv.com.

Voting for the Final 20 runs until Thursday, Oct. 5 at 11:59 p.m. On Friday, WOOD TV8 will air the ArtPrize Awards show at 7:30 p.m., and it will also be livestreamed on woodtv.com.

>>PDF MAP: ArtPrize Juried Awards Shortlist entries

Last Monday, the Juried Awards Shortlist was announced. To take a look at the critics’ top picks, click or tap here.

