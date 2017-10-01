Deputies: Family found safe after being stranded on Grand River

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies say a family was found safe after they were stranded on the Grand River for several hours.

Deputies say 43-year-old Anthony Hough was boating on the Grand River with his wife, 34-year-old Matthia Alves-Beronja, and their 7-month-old child when they ran out of gas around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Deputies say Hough parked the boat in the area of 28th Avenue in Georgetown Township and went to a nearby home, where the occupants helped him get gas.

When Hough returned to the area he parked the boat, it was gone. Deputies say Hough walked for several miles along the river trying to find the boat before going to a home to call 911.

Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies, as well as the Georgetown Township fire department and Aeromed searched the river for several hours before finding Alves-Beronja and the infant on the boat near the Eastmanville Bayou. The boat had drifted down the river despite having its anchor down, and was found on an island near 68th Avenue in Allendale Township.

Alves-Beronja and the infant were checked out on scene by rescue personnel and refused further treatment, deputies say.

