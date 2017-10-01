Deputies: Man injured in Byron Twp. shooting

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies say a man was taken to the hospital after he was shot in Byron Township.

It happened at 10:44 p.m. Saturday on Maya Drive Southwest.

Deputies say the victim, a 58-year-old man, was shot in the hand. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A silver car was seen leaving the area shortly after the shooting. Deputies do not have any additional information about possible suspects.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Department at 616.632.6100 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

