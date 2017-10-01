Former Red Wings broadcaster Dave Strader dies of cancer at 62

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Hockey broadcaster Dave Strader has died after battling bile duct cancer for more than a year. He was 62.

The Dallas Stars said Strader died Sunday at his home in Glens Falls, New York. Strader was a play-by-play man with the Stars and a national broadcaster on NBC Sports.

Known as “The Voice,” Strader received the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award from the Hockey Hall of Fame earlier this year. He called Red Wings games on WKBD and PASS Sports from 1985 to 1996, according to the team’s website. He was also the broadcaster for the Arizona Coyotes and Florida Panthers and worked three Olympic Games.

The Red Wings included a statement Executive Vice President and General Manager Ken Holland on Strader’s passing on their website:

“The loss of Dave will certainly be felt throughout the hockey community. I have known Dave since my days as a goaltender with the Adirondack Red Wings, and always considered him a great friend. He was one of the most iconic play-by-play announcers of his time and a true gentleman. He was a devoted husband and father, and his presence will be sorely missed in arenas throughout the league.”

Stars president and CEO Jim Lites says Strader’s “voice is synonymous with hockey to fans all over the globe and he built a connection for so many fans to this game.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

