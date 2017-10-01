Local leaders team up for charity basketball game

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — Hundreds gathered at the Mona Shores Sailor Center to watch a charity basketball game raising funds to fight child abuse.

The game’s proceeds were given to the Child Abuse Council in Muskegon County. The organization’s website says it benefits 21,000 children in Muskegon County every year.

Muskegon Flight basketball took on members of Muskegon’s law enforcement, court staff and educators at Mona Shores High School.

For more information on the Child Abuse Council in Muskegon County, visit http://www.childabusecouncil.org.

