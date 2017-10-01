MI Police Unity Team honors fallen trooper with memorial ride

Related Coverage Trooper dies after on-duty motorcycle crash

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Police Unity Team based in Lansing remembered and honored Michigan State Police Trooper Timothy O’Neill in a memorial bike ride Sunday afternoon.

The three-year veteran was on patrol on Sept. 20 when his motorcycle crashed near Wolverine Boulevard and Belding Road NE in Plainfield Township.

O’Neill was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

That ride started from Fifth Third Ballpark around noon Sunday traveling from the ballpark on the White Pine Trail to MSP Rockford Post where Trooper O’Neill was assigned.

The group also rode to the crash site and then returned to the ballpark around 2:30 p.m.

“We always want to remember the ones that have made the ultimate sacrifice,” Michigan State University Police Officer Tom Miller said. “The fallen are never forgotten.”

The trooper was due to be married Oct. 7. MSP confirmed that his fiancée and parents were able to travel from the east side of the state in time to see him before he passed away.

He’s survived by his fiancée, mother, father, brother and sister.

