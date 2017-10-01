Police: Man in custody after standoff in Kzoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police say a standoff involving a felonious assault suspect ended peacefully.

Police were called to the 1100 block of March Street at 9:34 p.m. Saturday after someone reported a large fight. When officers arrived, a person told them that a man threatened the person with a handgun. The suspect was then seen going into a nearby home.

Police surrounded the home and tried repeatedly to speak with the suspect, but he would not respond. Authorities then obtained and executed a search warrant, and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Authorities were able to find evidence of the crime in the home.

The suspect, a 34-year-old man, was arrested for felonious assault, as well as an outstanding warrant, police say.

