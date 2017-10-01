Second Sappi mill smokestack to be demolished Sunday

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The second smokestack at the former Sappi Fine Paper Mill will be demolished Sunday.

The demolition is expected to occur sometime between 9 and 10 a.m. Police are evacuating homes within a 500-foot radius of the demolition site, and Lakeshore Drive will be shut down in the immediate area. LaRue Street, Clifford Street and Sherin Street will also be closed to traffic during this time.

Police say there will be a 1000-foot perimeter set up to ensure safety, as there was with the first smokestack’s demolition, and drones are not allowed to fly in that perimeter.

Residents can return home once the barricades in the street are taken down, police say.

The first smokestack was demolished on July 18.

The Sappi Fine Paper Mill was one of the main drivers of Muskegon’s economy for nearly a century. The 120-acre site will be transformed into a commercial development dubbed “Windward Pointe.”

