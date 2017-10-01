To The Point: Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, House Speaker Leonard





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As next November’s election approaches, more candidates are throwing themselves in the mix for governor.

On this “To The Point,” hopeful Democratic nominee Dr. Abdul El-Sayed discusses what motivated him to run for governor.

“I ask myself, ‘what is the responsibility in a moment where our states seems to be failing very basic responsibilities?’ It’s not just public health, it’s public education,” he said. “We have some of the worst performing schools in the entire country. It’s also the fact that sitting on 21 percent of the world’s fresh water we can’t seem to protect that resource for ourselves and for the world.”

He also said too many people in Michigan have to choose between getting proper health care and putting their families in financial ruin.

Republican House Speaker Tom Leonard told Political Reporter Rick Albin about a new plan in Lansing to reform no-fault auto insurance with a reduced premium cost.

“What this proposal would do to bring down cost would be a few things. First and foremost it would give citizens choice,” he said. “Right now, citizens have no choice in the type of insurance they buy. Right now they have to purchase an unlimited lifetime liability with no cost controls.”

He said the new plan would allow for three choices, which are a $250,000 medical limit, a $500,000 medical limit and the current rate of an unlimited lifetime limit.

Hear more from El-Sayed and Leonard on this Oct. 1, 2017 “To The Point.”

