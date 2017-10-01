Two ArtPrize entries named both juror and public finalists

Related Coverage ArtPrize Nine: The Final 20

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As the names of the ArtPrize top 20 public vote finalists came out Sunday, there were two familiar entries.

Red Dirt Rug Monument by Rena Detrixhe and ENMESH by Leroi DeRubertis each made two finalist lists.

It’s rare to make both lists, let alone advance to the top rounds but these two entries made both the Jurors’ Shortlist and the Top 20 Public Vote Finalists lists.

24 Hour News 8 caught up with one of two artists who are still in Grand Rapids.

On Sunday afternoon, Detrixhe showed a 24 Hour News 8 crew the intricacies of her piece and the inspiration to create with red dust.

“The consistency of the soil is really fine,” Detrixhe said.

lt’s light enough if you sneeze, you could ruin the entire piece which is why constructing it was so meticulous for Detrixhe in creating the intricate imprint designs.

“Each little piece is just cut from the bottom of a shoe,” Detrixhe said.

“I think it offers the suggestion of a more careful and patient relationship or understanding or action in relationship to our surroundings and I think seeing the piece in progress and letting folks see the making of the piece and the care that goes into it is a big part of that,” Detrixhe said.

Detrixhe worked on the piece for the last three weeks in front of the public with 80 different types of shoe bottoms.

She finished the piece Saturday.

She says if she wins the grand prize, she’d like to give back in some way in the wake of natural disasters.

She’s floored she made it this far in the worldwide competition.

“It’s pretty wild. It’s pretty magical and crazy,” she said.

