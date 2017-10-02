1 seriously injured in Kzoo Co. shooting; brother arrested

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A male is in police custody for allegedly shooting his brother during a dispute in Kalamazoo County.
It happened around 11 p.m. Sunday on Rex Avenue in Comstock Township, according to Kalamazoo County Undersheriff Paul Matyas.
The undersheriff says a family disturbance led to the shooting.
One brother was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. He underwent surgery and was listed in serious condition, according to Matyas.
Authorities are currently not releasing names of those involved in the incident.