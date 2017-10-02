2 seriously injured in Holland-area crash

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two women were hospitalized after a crash near Holland Monday afternoon.

It happened around 1 p.m. on 120th Avenue at James Street in Holland Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says 83-year old Joyce Bender was headed south on 120th and turned left into the path of 31-year-old Melissa George, who was northbound.

Bender was taken to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids, where she was listed in critical condition later Monday. George was taken to Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital and was later listed in serious condition.

Both drivers, who are from Holland, were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash, authorities said.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

