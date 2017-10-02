3-time ArtPrize finalist’s secret: ‘Simple, representational’





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One ArtPrize artist who is a finalist to win the public vote grand prize for the third time says she seems to have hit up on what the people want:

“The public seems to like representational art and a simple message — nothing too deep,” Anni Crouter said.

Crouter’s ArtPrize Nine entry is a triptych called “Team Spirit,” which is being displayed at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum. She’s in the public vote Final 20 in the Two-Dimensional category.

She was previously a finalist for “Triple Play” in 2015 and “Polar Expressed,” which won second place at ArtPrize 2013. Both were also triptychs. So is this the one that’s going to go all the way?

“You never know,” she told 24 Hour News 8. “You just never know. There’s a lot of great entries. So, you know, you don’t know. I’m just happy to have gotten this far.”

Crouter is known for drawing animals: “Polar Expressed” was polar bears and “Triple Play” was tigers. This year, she said, she wanted to do a piece signifying team work.

“I just thought the draft horses, the team signified that,” she said. “And it was a simple message that is universal for everybody. So I thought it worked well.”

She said she’s gotten great feedback from visitors.

She’s up against another three-time ArtPrize finalist, Frits Hoendervanger, the artist behind the two-dimensional piece “Life, Death and Transformation,” displayed at The B.O.B.

Crouter will find out if she’ll take home the $200,000 public vote grand prize at the ArtPrize Awards on Friday. You can watch those live on WOOD TV8 and streaming on woodtv.com.

