Bodycam video: Officer holds gun to man’s head

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Newly obtained body camera footage and a recording of a 911 call give a clearer picture of the alleged misconduct of a former Grand Rapids Police Department officer who pointed his gun at a handcuffed suspect’s head.

24 Hour News 8 obtained the video and recording Monday via the Freedom of Information Act. The intense moments happened around 11:30 p.m. Aug. 19.

A man called 911 and told a dispatcher that he had been approached in the parking lot of a Grand Rapids CVS by a stranger who asked for a ride and then threatened the caller after he refused:

Dispatcher: 911 emergency. Alleged victim: Hey, I’m on Eastern and 28th Street at the CVS. This guy just assaulted me and pulled a gun out on me. And he’s got on a white T-shirt and a beard and he’s still up here right now at this second. Dispatcher: OK, and where is he, like inside of CVS? Alleged victim: No, he’s outside of CVS and he walked up to my car asking for me to give him a ride and then tried to rob me and like showed me a gun and he punched me in the face and he’s still out there right now. He’s got on a white T-shirt and he’s got a beard and he’s also got on like a baseball cap and some jogging pants. He’s out here right now still.

The caller, who was at that point in the parking lot of a nearby store, continued to describe the suspect, state the suspect was in the parking lot of the CVS and repeat that the suspect tried to rob and assaulted him. The caller watched as officers arrived on the scene.

Officers found Javonte Howell, whose appearance and clothes matched the caller’s description of the suspect, in the CVS parking lot.

In the video, they can be heard telling him to put his hands up on his head, but he wasn’t cooperative.

“Turn around now! Turn around. Now start walking backwards and stop arguing,” the officers, whose names were not released, commanded. “You’re going to get shot! Put your hands on top of your head.”

After several minutes of trying to get Howell to cooperate, an officer ordered the use of a Taser.

“Taser, Taser, Taser! Get on the ground,” officers said.

“I got him covered. This is a gun. If you move, it’s possible you’re injured,” Officer Kevin Penn can be heard telling the man after the Taser was used.

Penn pointed his gun only a few inches from Howell’s head while Howell was handcuffed and already on the ground, wailing in pain from the Taser.

“That hurt, bro,” Howell said. “Yes, it does. Dang. What’d I do?”

“Didn’t listen to us,” one officer replied.

“What’d I do? What’d I do, man? That hurted,” Howell said.

An officer searched Howell for any kind of weapon. In the video, it doesn’t appear that they found one.

Howell, who told officers at the scene that he did not attempt to rob anyone or threaten anyone, was arrested and charged with assault, battery and resisting or obstructing police in connection to the incident. He was later fined $25 and then released, court records show.

GRPD said Penn was suspended Sept. 12 after fellow officers reported him for excessive force and Internal Affairs launched an investigation.

Penn resigned before the investigation was complete. The status of that investigation now that he is no longer on the force is unclear.

