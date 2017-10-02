Charge filed in Wyoming theft of exotic bird

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman has been charged with stealing an expensive exotic bird from a Wyoming shop last week.

Sydney McLouth faces a felony charge of larceny between $1,000 and $20,000, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker told 24 Hour News Monday.

Surveillance cameras captured the thief taking the bird from Casa La Parrot on 28th Street Wednesday. The bird, a white-bellied caique from Brazil named Max, was recovered safely two days later.

Max had been bought, but was staying at the shop while his owner made payments on his $1,600 price tag.

