Charge filed in Wyoming theft of exotic bird

Casa La Parrot, stolen white-bellied caique
Surveillance photo shows a woman stealing a white-bellied caique from Casa La Parrot in Wyoming. (Courtesy - Sept. 27, 2017)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman has been charged with stealing an expensive exotic bird from a Wyoming shop last week.

Sydney McLouth faces a felony charge of larceny between $1,000 and $20,000, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker told 24 Hour News Monday.

Surveillance cameras captured the thief taking the bird from Casa La Parrot on 28th Street Wednesday. The bird, a white-bellied caique from Brazil named Max, was recovered safely two days later.

Max had been bought, but was staying at the shop while his owner made payments on his $1,600 price tag.