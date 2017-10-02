Deputies: Woman, 28, injured in Calhoun Co. crash

MARENGO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Calhoun County deputies believe speed and prescription drugs were to blame for a rollover crash that sent a woman to the hospital.

The crash happened at 6:45 p.m. Sunday in the 16000 block of 21 Mile Road in Marengo Township. Deputies say it was reported that the vehicle had struck a tree, rolled over and landed on its top. Dispatchers also told them the vehicle was leaking fuel and a fire had started.

When deputies arrived, they said the fire was out, but the driver was pinned inside. The 28-year-old Marengo Township woman was extricated from the vehicle and taken to an area hospital. Deputies say her condition is not known.

Deputies say the vehicle was not properly registered and did not have insurance. They also say the driver did not have a valid driver’s license.

The crash remains under investigation.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

