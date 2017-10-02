GRPD: Motorcyclist injured in crash downtown

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in downtown Grand Rapids Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1:20 p.m. at the intersection of Fulton Street and Market Avenue SW.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said its initial investigation indicated a westbound car was trying to turn left on to Market when it collided with the eastbound motorcycle. Both the east and westbound lanes had a yellow light at the time.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the car was also hospitalized with medical complications, GRPD said.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information about it is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3771 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

