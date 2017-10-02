How response continues after a mass shooting

KALAMZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Dozens of people are working behind the scenes to support victims and first responders who witnessed the carnage in Las Vegas after a gunman killed nearly 60 people and wounded hundreds more at a concert Sunday night.

Tragic events have changed not only the way police respond to the incidents, but also how they keep working afterward.

Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller, whose department dealt with two mass-casualty situations last year, said there are two groups of trained volunteers who are activated in those types of situations. One group supports first responders.

“We want people to be able to go home at night after a long, hard shift and be able to deal with what they’ve seen, what they’ve heard and what they’ve been part of for the day,” Fuller said.

A second group works with victims and their families.

“One of the things that we wanted to do was make sure that we didn’t make families victims even more so by dumping some information on them and then walking away,” Fuller said.

Fuller said the groups were created several years ago after he saw a need to support first responders and victims.

“We’re working with the families, and we’re working with the victims, and we’re working with one another side-by-side, and then it was at the end of the shift, ‘All right, folks, go home.’ And we know those things lead to bad habits,” Fuller said.

Kalamazoo has experienced more than its share of trauma. A fire killed four kids in 2009. A shooting spree killed six people and wounded two others in early 2016. Just months later, a deadly car crash left five bicyclists dead.

“We’ve had team members that have had to just sit for hours while a person says, ‘Please just sit here with me.’ And they sit. And when it’s time, the person will say, ‘I’m OK now, you can go,’” Fuller said.

As for what happened in Las Vegas, Fuller said, a motive may never be found. The brother of the apparent shooter told reporters he had no idea why he would have done it.

>>Complete coverage: Deadly Las Vegas shooting

“No motive is going to be good enough,” Fuller said. “Nothing’s going to come across our desk to have us look at it and go, ‘Well, then, that makes sense.’ Because none of this will ever make sense.”

Fuller said Kalamazoo County works closely with other counties. If an emergency as large as Las Vegas happened, team members from other counties would respond to offer support.

