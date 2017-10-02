Kalamazoo DPS investigating infant’s death

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Kalamazoo are investigating the death of a 3-month-old child.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety was called to the 1800 block of Billy Court around 8 a.m. Monday. There, they found an infant who was not breathing, according to a news release from authorities.

First responders tried to revive the baby, to no avail.

Public safety officers say their initial investigation didn’t turn up any evidence of criminal activity in the case, but the investigation remains open.

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact Kalamazoo DPS at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

