Looking for Angel Tree Host Locations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Believe it or not, a lot of people have got Christmas and the Holidays on their mind right now here in October. There are thousands of kids in West Michigan who would be without a Christmas gift this holiday season, if it wasn’t for the great work of the Salvation Army and people just like you.

The Salvation Army is proud to partner with WOOD TV8 again this Holiday season for the 27th year on the Salvation Army Angel Tree Toy Drive. Together we are now looking for someone like you to step up and be part of the Angel Tree Toy Drive.

This year, their goal is to give out 50,000 gifts to 25,000 local children whose families are facing economic hardships, in hopes of brighten their holiday season.

All throughout October, The Salvation Army is looking for Angel Tree Host sites. That means your business, school, church or organization would serve as a host location for people to pick up an Angel Tree Tag. That tag would represent a child or teenager with details about the age and gender of who needs the gift. Then they go out to their favorite retail store and purchase the gift and drop it off unwrapped at your location from November 10th – December 22nd. Then the gifts make their way to the Salvation Army for distribution later in December.

It’s easy to help the thousands of children in our West Michigan Community with Angel Tree. Just sign up today to be an Angel Tree host location site today!

