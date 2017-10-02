O’Korn to lead U-M in matchup vs. rival MSU





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — When Michigan takes on rival Michigan State Saturday, the Wolverines will be without their regular quarterback.

The Wolverines will be led by quarterback John O’Korn after starter Wilton Speight was injured in the first quarter of the Sept. 23 game against Purdue. Speight will miss multiple weeks due to a soft tissue injury.

“John’s done a fantastic job ever since he got here, in every role he’s been in, he’s acquitted himself very well, including coming off the bench and leading us to a victory,” Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said in a press conference.

“The next man gotta be up. It’s an opportunity for O’Korn. It’s sad for Wilton to suffer an injury like that, but O’Korn has taken a lot of reps and he’ll be ready,” Michigan fullback Khalid Hill said.

Michigan needs the win to stay in the hunt for the Big Ten Championship and to keep its national championship hopes alive.

Michigan, ranked No. 7, won last year’s contest in East Lansing, but unranked MSU has won seven of the last 10 games. Team members say they’re keeping their minds firmly off the last time the rivalry game was held at the Big House, in 2015, when a botched punt gave the Spartans the win.

“We never talk about it,” Khalid Hill said.

“We’re just ready for the game,” added Michigan cornerback Lavert Hill. “We’ve got to prepare for the game like any other game. Just play hard and win the game.”

When asked if there was a chance he or his team could be too emotionally hyped for the game, Harbaugh responded, “Do I seem over emotional to you?”

Saturday’s game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on WOTV4Women.

