Report: Tom Petty pulled off life support after cardiac arrest

(WOOD) — Rocker Tom Petty has been taken off life support after he was discovered in full cardiac arrest, TMZ reports.

The publication says Petty, 66, was unconscious and not breathing before he was rushed to UCLA Santa Monica Hospital Sunday night.

The lead singer of “Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers” was removed from life support after he showed no brain activity, TMZ tweeted Monday afternoon.

We're told after Petty got to the hospital he had no brain activity and a decision was made to pull life support. https://t.co/bh8sqdvEw9 — TMZ (@TMZ) October 2, 2017

Petty was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002. His hit songs include “Free Fallin’,” Mary Jane’s Last Dance,” “Don’t Do Me Like That,” and “I Won’t Back Down.”

