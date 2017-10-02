West Michigan man in Las Vegas: ‘It all happened so fast’

Related Coverage Shooting on Las Vegas Strip kills at least 50, wounds 200





LAS VEGAS (WOOD) — A West Michigan man tells 24 Hour News 8 that he heard the gunshots at the Las Vegas concert attack.

Nate Gould, a Comstock Park native, spoke to 24 Hour News 8 via phone from Las Vegas Monday morning. He said he and a group of people were on their way back from a tour on the strip when they heard gunshots.

“At the time we really had no idea what it was,” Gould said. “They dropped us off at the casino and we saw people running across the street, and people were shouting at us to get off the bus. It all happened so fast.”

At least 50 people were killed and 200 injured in the shooting. The gunman died at the scene and was identified by Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo as Stephen Paddock. A motive as not immediately known.

During the interview, 24 Hour News 8’s Casey Jones pointed out that Gould and his family were safe. Gould said they were dropped off at the Excalibur Hotel, and he said the casino was then locked down and nobody was allowed in or out of the building.

“Initially everyone was just scattered around the casino, but then they corralled everyone into one area,” he said.

Gould said they were on lock down at the casino for more than 6 hours. He added that police did a great job of getting everyone to safety.

Click on the video above to watch the full interview.

