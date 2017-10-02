Why These Finalists: 2-D and Installation

Tonight’s “Why These Finalists” show will be livestreamed on woodtv.com. In English | En Español

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s the art critics’ turn to share their opinions on two categories of finalists from ArtPrize Nine.

Tonight at 7 p.m., WOOD TV8 will air “Why These Finalists?” focusing on the top entries in both the Two-Dimensional and Installation categories.

Critics featured on Monday’s show will include:

Belinda Tate, executive director of the Kalamazoo institute of Art in Kalamazoo

Jim Daichendt, dean of arts and humanities at Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego

Lizzie Whitington, visual arts curator at SXSW in Austin, TX

ArtPrize Director of Exhibitions Kevin Buist will moderate the discussion.

This is the first year that the public is allowed to vote on both the juried and public finalists. Voting is open until 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

>>ArtPrize Nine Final 20 (public vote)

>>ArtPrize Nine Juried Shortlist

On Tuesday, “Why These Finalists?” will focus on the top entries in the Three-Dimensional and Time-Based categories. That show will also air on WOOD TV8 at 7 p.m.

Then on Friday, WOOD TV8 will air the ArtPrize Awards show at 7:30 p.m., and it will also be livestreamed on woodtv.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

