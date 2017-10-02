Wyoming man at Vegas shooting: ‘Sheer panic, utter chaos’





UNDATED (WOOD) – A Wyoming man who witnessed the mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas Sunday described the “sheer panic and utter chaos” to 24 Hour News 8 on Monday.

Chris Duzan was traveling on business and said he wasn’t planning on going to the concert, but ended up attending because his friend had tickets.

Duzan said he arrived to the crowded festival, located across the Las Vegas Strip from the Mandalay Bay and Luxor hotels, about 15 minutes before the shots rang out. He and his friend were moving closer to the stage where country music star Jason Aldean was performing when he heard what he thought was firecrackers.

“Like someone threw firecrackers like we hear back in Michigan on the Fourth of July,” Duzan said over a Facebook interview. “And then we quickly realized that once it started again, there was a guy and a girl who came by us, and she had a wound to her arm that was gunfire.”

Duzan said the second round of gunfire sounded like it was coming from above from Mandalay Bay.

“There were bullets hitting a metal container, you know, ‘Tap, tap, tap,’” Duzan said as he and his friend ducked down. “You could hear them ricochet, you know, me and my buddy, we managed to stay calm and get people to stay and not go when they were not shooting.”

Duzan says before he left the venue, he saw at least 13 people who died.

As of early Monday afternoon, the death count in Sunday night’s shooting was up to 58, with at least 515 others injured.

