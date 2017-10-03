2 kids, 2 adults hurt in Chicago Dr. rollover

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Four people were hurt in a rollover crash on Chicago Drive Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at around 6 p.m. after two SUVs crashed on Chicago Drive at the Lee Street intersection, just west of Clyde Park Avenue.

One vehicle was flipped on its roof. The other had its front end smashed in. Both vehicles’ air bags deployed.

First responders said two adults and two children sustained minor injuries in the wreck.

The eastbound lanes were closed as the scene was cleared.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

