500 potential jurors called for Jeffrey Willis trial





MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — In just two weeks, Jeffrey Willis is expected to stand trial for the 2014 murder of Rebekah Bletsch.

But even before testimony begins, the prosecution and defense are already facing a major challenge: seating a jury.

“Normally in a homicide case, which is this, we’d bring in about 75 jurors to pick from, to pick a jury. In this case, we have plans to bring in as many as 500 people,” Muskegon County Public Defender Fred Johnson, who represents Willis, told 24 Hour News 8 Tuesday.

The court has expanded the jury pool because of the massive attention given to the cases against Willis.

He’s facing multiple charges in Muskegon County, including the 2016 attempted abduction of a teenage girl who escaped, the 2013 kidnapping and murder of Jessica Heeringa, and the murder of Bletsch in June 2014.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Complete coverage of the Jeffrey Willis investigation

Such a large jury pool is unlike anything the prosecution or the defense has ever seen.

“Not in 35 years,” Johnson said.

“I can say in the 18 years that I’ve done this, this is probably the first time that we’re talking about a case of this magnitude,” Muskegon Country Prosecutor D.J. Hilson said.

The plan is to bring in about 125 people on Tuesday, Oct. 17, when the trial begins. That could be enough to find the 12 jurors and two alternates. If not, the court has sent out enough notices to extend jury selection for at least a few more days.

The worst-case scenario, Johnson explained, is that the attorneys in the case are unable to seat an impartial jury, in which case one side could motion to move the location of the trial.

But Johnson and Hilson said they’re confident they’ll find the 12 people they need to keep the case in Muskegon County and keep it moving forward.

“What I’m hoping for is this case gets tried in that courtroom and not the court of public opinion,” Johnson said.

“I want somebody who says, ‘I don’t care what I’ve read about, I don’t care what I’ve seen on TV, I don’t care what social media says. I’m going to listen to the facts and circumstances that are in this case. I’m going to base my decision solely on that,’” Hilson said.

There have already been at least two delays in this case, and there could be another depending on what happens at an evidentiary hearing next week. The defense has filed a motion to get some evidence thrown out, claiming investigators obtained it during a search of Willis’ property without probable cause.

Hilson said he is confident the case will move forward as planned.

Willis, 47, of Muskegon Township, will be tried separately for the attempted abduction and Heeringa murder. No trial dates have yet been set in those cases.

