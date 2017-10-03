Audiology Awareness Month: what it does, how it helps, and more

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – October is Audiology Awareness Month, so now is the perfect time to check in with our expert in hearing, Dr. Pam Keenan, from McDonald Hearing.

What an Audiologist does:

  • Prescribe and fit hearing aids
  • Assist in cochlear implant programs
  • Perform ear or hearing related surgical monitoring
  • Design and implement hearing conservation programs
  • Provide hearing rehabilitation training

Hearing loss facts:

  • Over 36 Million Americans Suffer from Hearing Loss
  • That is over 4x the amount of people living in New York City
  • Over 18 Million are under the age of 65

People with untreated hearing loss can experience:

  • Sadness
  • Depression
  • Anxiety
  • Paranoia
  • Poor Social Relationships

McDonald Hearing Services

961 4 Mile Road NW – Grand Rapids

4444 Kalamazoo Ave SE – Kentwood

403 S. Nelson – Greenville

616-723-8441

