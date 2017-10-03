Audiology Awareness Month: what it does, how it helps, and more

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – October is Audiology Awareness Month, so now is the perfect time to check in with our expert in hearing, Dr. Pam Keenan, from McDonald Hearing.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

What an Audiologist does:

Prescribe and fit hearing aids

Assist in cochlear implant programs

Perform ear or hearing related surgical monitoring

Design and implement hearing conservation programs

Provide hearing rehabilitation training

Hearing loss facts:

Over 36 Million Americans Suffer from Hearing Loss

That is over 4x the amount of people living in New York City

Over 18 Million are under the age of 65

People with untreated hearing loss can experience:

Sadness

Depression

Anxiety

Paranoia

Poor Social Relationships

McDonald Hearing Services

961 4 Mile Road NW – Grand Rapids

4444 Kalamazoo Ave SE – Kentwood

403 S. Nelson – Greenville

616-723-8441

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

