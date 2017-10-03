Audiology Awareness Month: what it does, how it helps, and more

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – October is Audiology Awareness Month, so now is the perfect time to check in with our expert in hearing, Dr. Pam Keenan, from McDonald Hearing.
What an Audiologist does:
- Prescribe and fit hearing aids
- Assist in cochlear implant programs
- Perform ear or hearing related surgical monitoring
- Design and implement hearing conservation programs
- Provide hearing rehabilitation training
Hearing loss facts:
- Over 36 Million Americans Suffer from Hearing Loss
- That is over 4x the amount of people living in New York City
- Over 18 Million are under the age of 65
People with untreated hearing loss can experience:
- Sadness
- Depression
- Anxiety
- Paranoia
- Poor Social Relationships
McDonald Hearing Services
961 4 Mile Road NW – Grand Rapids
4444 Kalamazoo Ave SE – Kentwood
403 S. Nelson – Greenville
616-723-8441