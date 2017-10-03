Delve into great design at UBU Home Furnishing’s free event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When it comes to the art of interior design, we all know that there are finishing touches that can be done to make our rooms stand out from the rest. Often, one thing that keeps us from delving into great design, is our budget, or lack of it!

The pros at UBU Home Furnishings can help, and they’re hosting a free special event next week, where you’re invited!

UBU’s Design Event is next Thurday, October 12, 6 to 8pm at the store. UBU’s partnering with Sherwin Williams to bring you options for your walls and furnishings. There will appetizers, drinks, and swag bags for the first 50 people. It’s a great chance to connect with one of the UBU designers.

If you’d like to attend this free event – just RSVP on the UBU Home Furnishings Facebook page!

We should add, that UBU is featured in about 8 homes in this year’s Fall Parade of Homes, which kicks off this weekend. You can receive a free ticket to the Parade with any purchase made at UBU.

The store’s located in Rivertown Crossings Mall in Grandville.

