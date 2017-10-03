Final 20 entry pays tribute to 9/11 victims





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An ArtPrize Nine Final 20 artist said that a trip to the National September 11 Memorial and Museum was the final push he needed to complete his entry.

“It came from my heart,” Mher Khachtryan told 24 Hour News 8. He said each stroke of his oil on canvas entry had meaning behind it.

With his official ArtPrize finalist badge draping from his neck, the New Jersey-based artist eagerly shared the fine details of “9/11” — an entry in the two-dimensional category.

“These are real names,” he said to visitors. “[The] first part is dedicated to the attack and then the aftermath and then the rebirth,” he explained to another group.

The returning ArtPrize artist was 17 years old and living in Armenia when 9/11 happened. He moved to the United States in 2003.

“I always wanted to do the 9/11 piece, but something was always missing until me and my wife visited the museum,” he explained in front of his massive entry. “It [struck] me and the stories — it wasn’t numbers anymore — it was stories. There were people with pictures [at the museum].”

After visiting the memorial and museum, his artistic void was filled.

“It’s just heartbreaking. There were shoes. There were purses. It felt like you were there and that gave me so much emotion that I had to put it on the canvas.”

The memory of the deadly attacks can still be felt during ArtPrize. Some visitors were seen crying while viewing the entry.

“I met a lot of firefighters,” Khachatryan told 24 Hour News 8. “There was one in tears here the other day. They felt what their friends and brothers went through.”

Khachatryan said that the candles drawn on the piece are the best part. There are 2,977 of them worked into the entry — one for each victim.

“There’s candles on the ground [and] the candles on the building. They all represent the victims and they never should be forgotten and that’s my message,” he said.

Khachatryan’s Final 20 entry is located on the second floor of the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum.

