Help wanted: Kalamazoo DPS hiring officers

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is hiring.

The agency will begin accepting online applications for officers Wednesday.

Public safety officers are cross-trained as police officers, firefighters and medical first-responders, so they can handle all emergency calls. Officers hired in October will join the force in May.

Eligible applicants must:

Be a U.S. citizen

Have a high school diploma or GED equivalent

Possess a valid driver’s license

Be 21 years or older by May 1, 2018

Pass an extensive background check

While applicants do not need police or fire certifications to apply, they must pass a written and physical test. Newly hired officers may be sponsored through the police academy and receive fire training.

Officers who accel may be promoted to detective, canine handler, community policing officer, narcotics investigator, crime lab technician, SWAT team member, bomb squad member, honor guard, hostage negotiator or command officer.

Kalamazoo DPS will be accepting applications online only through Oct. 17.

