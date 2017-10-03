Justice Dept. sues landlord who groped women

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The federal government is suing a Grand Rapids landlord who was convicted of sexually assaulting prospective tenants.

Frank Tjoelker was sentenced in December 2016 to jail time and probation after pleading no contest a month prior to two counts of fourth-degree criminal conduct after at least four women who met him to discuss renting apartments said he groped them.

In a civil lawsuit filed in federal court Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division claims that as far back as 2001, Tjoelker would offer to reduce rent or stop eviction proceedings in exchange for sexual favors and threatened tenants or prospective tenants with “adverse housing actions” if they didn’t grant such favors.

The government argues that constitutes discrimination and says Tjoelker violated the Fair Housing Act.

The government asked a judge to find that Tjoelker violated the Fair Housing Act and order him to stop doing so. It also asked the court to award Tjoelker’s victims unspecified monetary damages and order him to restore them to the type of housing they would have been in had he not discriminated against them.

The suit also does not name those women and they are not listed as plaintiffs.

