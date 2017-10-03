Local church seeks donations for Harvey relief trip

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — Resurrection Life Church in Rockford is asking for the community to help donate for its Hurricane Harvey relief trip.

A team of people will be sent down to Houston, Texas from October 6 through 14 to help with hurricane relief. The church is partnering with 8 Days of Hope for the trip.

The group said Houston needs beds, more than anything. Along with new bedding: sheets, comforters, pillows, etc. They’re also collecting new or gently used furniture.

“No matter where the disaster is, we need to help each other out. We need to let people know we love them and care about them,” said Patti Johnson with Resurrection Life Church.

Resurrection Life Church is partnering with Padnos, a local recycling company, for the trip. Padnos is donating semi-trucks and trailers to bring items to Houston. The company is also providing fuel and drivers to bring the shipments of donations to Houston.

Mark’s Mattress Direct also partnered with the church. The company offered to donate a mattress for every mattress donated by someone in the community.

The church is also collecting monetary donations. Donations can be dropped off at either Resurrection Life Church in Rockford or Mark’s Mattress Direct. Donations can also be made online, through the church’s page here.

—–

Online:

Resurrection Life Church: Give

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

