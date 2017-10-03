Man sentenced for fleeing police in stolen SUV

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who stole an SUV and then led authorities on a chase in the Kalamazoo area will serve jail time.

In Kalamazoo County Circuit Court Monday, Marvin Tabor was sentenced to 10 months in jail and two years of probation.

Tabor, 27, pleaded guilty in August to fleeing and eluding a police officer in connection to the June 27 incident. Authorities said Tabor stole the SUV in Kalamazoo and then fled officers. He eventually ditched the vehicle at the end of a dead-end road near Galesburg and ran off into a wooded, swampy area, where he was later found.

The family of 71-year-old Ronald French, whose body was found in rural Kalamazoo County the day before the chase, said Tabor’s case somehow led investigators to a man named Josh Wessel, who was found with French’s vehicle. No one has been charged in connection to French’s death.

