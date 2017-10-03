Missing woman’s mom: ‘A month is a long time’





WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Tuesday marked one month since the disappearance of a Wyoming mother of three.

Ana Carrillo, 35, hasn’t been seen since Sept. 3, when she set out to pick up her children and never returned home. The car she was driving was found abandoned but despite weeks of searching, no one has been able to locate Carrillo.

“We do want some answers and we want to know where she is at,” said Ana’s mother Birdie Carrillo, who wept during a Tuesday interview with 24 Hour News 8. “Every day we wake up thinking, OK, maybe today is going to be the day that she’s either going to walk through that door or we’re going to get a phone call to come and ID her body.”

Police have charged two people in connection to the case. Ana Carrillo’s ex-boyfriend, Andrew Hudson, 38, is the father of her three children and police have named him a suspect in her disappearance. He is currently jailed on two charges that accuse him of lying to law enforcement in connection to the investigation. His father Lyle also faces a felony charge for the same reason and is out on bond. He is due in court Wednesday for a preliminary exam in the case.

Investigators have said classified the Carrillo disappearance as a possible homicide investigation.

That reality has been hard to take for those who miss her most.

“We have to be realistic,” Birdie Carrillo said. “Because we don’t know.”

She and her partner Christy Tanis wore T-shirts bearing Ana Carrillo’s picture during the interview. Loved ones have also made bracelets to help keep her name out there.

Birdie Carrillo said trying to explain the situation to her grandchildren is a regular struggle. The family recently celebrated her daughter’s 10th birthday — the first time the girl has done so without her mother.

“What do you tell the kids?” Birdie Carrillo wondered, pausing. “There’s no words.”

Wyoming police officers handling the investigation have kept case details quiet and did not respond to a Tuesday request for an interview. Carrillo’s family members say they are confident officers have been working on the case tirelessly.

Last month, police conducted what the family said officers described as one of the largest police searches for a missing person in the area’s history at Johnson Park in Grandville. Investigators declined to say what led them to search the park and the surrounding area. A state police helicopter and officers on boats in the Grand River could be seen aiding in the search.

Police have not released information about what evidence they have found, but they haven’t found Ana Carrillo.

“It’s in God’s hands right now,” Tanis, Birdie Carrillo’s partner, said.

Among the family’s worst fears is that they’ll never get the answers they’re searching for.

“I desperately want answers. I really do,” Birdie Carrillo said. “A month is a long time.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Wyoming police at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

