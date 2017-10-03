PD investigating shooting at Battle Creek apartment

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after a man was shot at an apartment complex in Battle Creek Monday night.

It happened shortly before 9:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Greentree Lane at the Arbors Apartments, according to a Battle Creek Police Department news release.

When police arrived on scene, officers found a 23-year-old Battle Creek man inside an apartment with at least two shots gunshot wounds in his back and abdomen. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the release said.

A car matching the description of one at the scene was stopped a short time later. The 28-year-old driver and 27-year-old passenger, both men from Battle Creek, were arrested on unrelated weapons charges, according to the release.

The case remains under investigation.

