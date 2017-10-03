Relative gets life sentence for BC missing man’s murder

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The relative of a missing Battle Creek man found dead will spend the rest of his life in prison.

A judge Monday sentenced Stephen Getter to life in prison without parole in connection to the death of 28-year-old Robert Barroso II. A jury previously found Getter guilty of first-degree murder in the case.

Barroso disappeared Dec. 27, 2016; his car was discovered in a wooded area behind a home in Lee Township five days later.

Investigators said a person of interest led them to his body in Lee Township 10 days after his disappearance. Calhoun County Prosecutor David Gilbert said Barroso had been shot six times and stabbed.

It’s unclear what sparked Barrosso’s murder.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

