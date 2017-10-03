Stink bugs swarms expected to drop off, along with temps

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan’s recent warm weather spawned a boom in stink bugs.

But there’s good news: After a few weeks of high activity, stink bug sightings are expected to soon start dropping.

Stink bugs swarm during warm weather. These insects also start heading indoors in fall, looking for a good spot to spend the winter. They frequently hide in attics, ceilings and walls to survive the cold winter temperatures.

A map shows the September stink bug count by county, based on reported sightings. The southernmost Michigan counties appear to have higher counts. However, counties with fewer people reporting may skew the numbers.

While stink bug swarms are common this time of year, they’re expected to grow gradually worse over time, thanks to the invasive brown marmorated stink bug.

The brown marmorated stink bug is one of several types of stink bugs. It was accidentally brought to America in the late 1990s from China. Its population has since skyrocketed, since there are few natural predators and a lot of food sources in the U.S.

A map from Stop BMSB shows where the brown marmorated stink bug has been most frequently spotted.

Stink bugs aren’t dangerous and often go unnoticed by residents. Experts from the Michigan State University Extension office say stink bugs aren’t nesting or laying eggs, they won’t eat your house or furniture, and do not feed on people or pets. Stink bugs are simply looking for a place to hunker down for winter. In the spring, residents will likely see them flying into windows and walls, looking for a way back outside so they can eat and lay their eggs.

Stink bugs are named for the smell the can emit from their body glands to keep predators at bay. According to Orkin, the smell has been likened to strong herbs or spices, like cilantro and coriander. The stink bug will likely emit this smell if squished. The little insect can even shoot this smell several inches from its body if it feels threatened, similar to a skunk.

Tuesday is expected to be our last mild day for a while, and could very well be our last 80-degree day of the season. (Grand Rapids usually sees its last 80-degree day of the year around Sept. 25.)

An incoming cold front will drive down temperatures this week, and there’s a good chance we will stay below 80 degrees until next year. This will have stink bugs cozying up out of sight until next spring.

Experts advise sealing up cracks in windows and siding to keep stink bugs from sneaking into your home. If you find one, you can release the bug outside to find a new winter haven or drown it in a bucket of shallow, warm soapy water.

