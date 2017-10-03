Township moving forward with contamination relief

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Belmont residents who until recently were drinking a likely carcinogen from their well water are a step closer to getting permanent relief.

Plainfield Township officials says it’s moving forward with a plan to extend city water to contaminated homes near Wolverine World Wide’s old dump site on House Street.

They say the new water main could cost $4 million, not including the cost of homeowners hooking up to it.

Township leaders say they would expect Wolverine would pay the entire cost, and that it would cost taxpayers and home owners nothing.

Tests this summer found PFOS, a chemical used in Scotchgard, in the water of 14 of 21 homes near the old dump. One home was 542 times the EPA’s advisory level of 70 parts per trillion.

Wolverine used Scotchgard on its shoes.

So far, residents have been relying mostly on bottled water.

Township officials say they expect results by mid-October from tests at about 60 other nearby homes.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

