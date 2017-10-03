West MI crisis team offers support in Las Vegas

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In the wake of the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services sent a crisis team to help trauma victims in Las Vegas.

Nine clinicians left West Michigan in the early morning hours of Tuesday, ready to work 16- to 18-hour days upon arrival in Las Vegas. The team is tasked with helping trauma victims find hope and redirect negative thought when they are plagued by losing their sense of security.

“When somebody willfully and intentionally tries to harm us, that’s personal and so it shakes us even more. “Feeling safe now becomes difficult. So who can I trust? Where am I safe?” Bob VandePol, the executive director of Pine Rest’s Employee Assistance and Church Assistance programs, told 24 Hour News 8.

VandePol is not part of the group going to Las Vegas, but has responded to multiple mass shootings and natural disasters. One Pine Rest crisis team recently returned from Harvey relief in Houston.

An undated courtesy photo of members of a Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services crisis team in Houston following Harvey. An undated courtesy photo taken by members of a Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services crisis team in Houston following Harvey. An undated courtesy photo taken by members of a Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services crisis team in Houston following Harvey. An undated courtesy photo taken by members of a Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services crisis team in Houston following Harvey.

“A lot of people need a good psychological belch and to talk about the incident and to process it,” VandePol said.

Crisis team members work with victims and first responders. They will also speak with business leaders or in large group settings to serve those who may have been most directly impacted, like employees at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, from which the shooter fired hundreds of rounds Sunday night, killing 59 people and wounding hundreds more at a nearby country music festival.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Complete coverage of the shooting

“I understand there was a huge rush, stampede of injured people trying to escape. And can you imagine what that was like for people having business overrun by panic like that?” VandePol said.

The goal is to help people find hope and feel calm and safe.

“Because now people will go back to work and the person who sat at the desk next to them is dead,” VandePol explained.

He said people who had to run for lives may also be beating themselves up over how their body may have responded during the shooting.

“If a bullet whizzed past your head, you might wet your pants because you can run faster with an empty bladder than a full one. You digestion may become an adventure. You may have a stomach in a knot and diminished appetite. You may have trouble sleeping. You’re safer when you don’t sleep deeply,” VandePol said.

He said the crisis team helps people understand that those are normal fight or flight responses.

The team plans to be in Las Vegas for a week.

—–

Resources:

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Coping with a traumatic event (PDF)

National Institute of Mental Health

Find mental health treatment resources near you

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

