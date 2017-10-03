What to expect this year at the Fall Parade of Homes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This is a big week, with the culmination of ArtPrize this Friday. But as we know, art has its many forms, and one thing we do each and every fall, is celebrate the art and craftsmanship of homebuilding during the Fall Parade of Homes!

The Fall Parade of Homes starts this Friday and for two weeks, it’ll showcase the latest innovations in homebuilding. You can connect with area builders and walk through a number of different homes, showcasing everything from modern farmhouses to traditional homes.

We had the opportunity to preview a home that’s more on the contemporary side – a “Smart Home” by New Urban Builders and it had technology in it, like I’d never heard of before.

Next, we were joined now by Andy Lofgren and Priscilla Lyons of the Home Builders Association of Greater Grand Rapids.

The annual Fall Parade of Homes, presented by the Home Builders Association of Greater Grand Rapids and sponsored by Lake Michigan Credit Union, is almost upon us. The Fall Parade of Homes never fails to showcase trends of the end of the year, and start of the next one. The 2017 Fall Parade of Homes will be no different. Come check out the best builders of West Michigan October 6-21, Wednesdays 5-8pm and Fridays & Saturdays 1-8pm. Embrace the changing season and marvel at the 41 new homes and 1 remodel that will be showcased. The homes range from $150,000 to 1 million+, with features to match.

The Home Builders Association also releases an app this year for the convenience of parade-goers. The new HBA Parade of Homes App is designed so that parade-goers can easily get directions, plan a route, and get home details at the touch of a button. Because most of the homes are new construction, many smart phones and GPS cannot yet find these new addresses. Those touring the homes can take the guess work out of following confusing directions or consulting the map by using the app to get to each home via the most efficient route!

Trends you can look out for include modern farmhouses, open-concept floor plans, rustic accents, high ceilings with beams, 3-season rooms. “We continue to see growth in West Michigan,” explains HBA Executive Officer Andy Lofgren. “We hope that our Parade can connect these newcomers, or those looking to upgrade, with the builder that can best match their needs and budget.” Because every HBA member is licensed and insured, it’s hard to know which of the 200 builders to choose. This is where the Parade comes in, allowing homeowners to discover the builder that emphasizes the same priorities in new home construction or remodeling as they do.

Along with various price points and features, the homes are spread across West Michigan with homes in Ada, Allendale, Byron Center, Caledonia, Coopersville, East Grand Rapids, Grand Rapids, Grandville, Holland, Hudsonville, Norton Shores, Rockford, West Olive, and Wyoming.

Tickets will be available at Lake Michigan Credit Unions and online at myGRhome.com/paradeofhomes for $10. They will also be available at each Parade home for $12. Children 12 and under do not need a ticket when accompanied by an adult.

For more information on the Parade of Homes, you can contact the HBA at (616) 281-2021, or view the Parade online at www.mygrhome.com/paradeofhomes.

