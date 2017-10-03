Why These Finalists? Critics tackle 3-D, time-based entries

Tonight’s “Why These Finalists” show will be livestreamed on woodtv.com. In English | En Español
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — You voted, now it’s the art critics’ turn to weigh in on the top public and jurors’ picks from ArtPrize Nine.
Tuesday at 7 p.m., a panel art experts will tackle the 19 entries in the three-dimension and time-based categories of the Final 20 and Jurors’ Shortlist during “Why These Finalists?” on WOOD TV8.
Critics featured on Tuesday’s show will include:
- Justin Witte, curator and director of the Cleve Carney Art Gallery in Glen Ellyn, Illinois
- Laura Ritchie, co-founder and director at The Carrack Modern Art in Durham, North Carolina
- Kulapat Yantrasat, founder of Why Architecture, which designed the Grand Rapids Art Museum
ArtPrize Director of Exhibitions Kevin Buist will moderate the discussion.
Monday night, a panel of three other critics didn’t hold back when they examined the two-dimensional and installation entries that made this year’s cut.
This is the first year that the public is allowed to vote on both the juried and public finalists. Voting is open until 11:59 p.m. Thursday.
>>Inside woodtv.com: ArtPrize Nine Final 20 | ArtPrize Nine Juried Shortlist
Find out who will take the top honors at 7:30 p.m. Friday, during the ArtPrize Awards show on WOOD TV8 and woodtv.com.
