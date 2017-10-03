Why These Finalists? Critics tackle 3-D, time-based entries

Tonight’s “Why These Finalists” show will be livestreamed on woodtv.com. In English | En Español

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — You voted, now it’s the art critics’ turn to weigh in on the top public and jurors’ picks from ArtPrize Nine.

Tuesday at 7 p.m., a panel art experts will tackle the 19 entries in the three-dimension and time-based categories of the Final 20 and Jurors’ Shortlist during “Why These Finalists?” on WOOD TV8.

Critics featured on Tuesday’s show will include:

Justin Witte, curator and director of the Cleve Carney Art Gallery in Glen Ellyn, Illinois

Laura Ritchie, co-founder and director at The Carrack Modern Art in Durham, North Carolina

Kulapat Yantrasat, founder of Why Architecture, which designed the Grand Rapids Art Museum

ArtPrize Director of Exhibitions Kevin Buist will moderate the discussion.

Monday night, a panel of three other critics didn’t hold back when they examined the two-dimensional and installation entries that made this year’s cut.

This is the first year that the public is allowed to vote on both the juried and public finalists. Voting is open until 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

>>Inside woodtv.com: ArtPrize Nine Final 20 | ArtPrize Nine Juried Shortlist

Find out who will take the top honors at 7:30 p.m. Friday, during the ArtPrize Awards show on WOOD TV8 and woodtv.com.

ArtPrize Nine: The Final 20 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery "Crowns of Courage" by Amanda Gilbert, David Burgess and Steven Stone, on display at DeVos Place Convention Center for ArtPrize Nine. "Crowns of Courage" by Amanda Gilbert, David Burgess and Steven Stone, on display at DeVos Place Convention Center for ArtPrize Nine. "Crowns of Courage" by Amanda Gilbert, David Burgess and Steven Stone, on display at DeVos Place Convention Center for ArtPrize Nine. ArtPrize Nine Final 20 entry "Team Spirit" by Anni Crouter, which can be seen at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum. ArtPrize Nine Final 20 entry "Team Spirit" by Anni Crouter, which can be seen at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum. "Life, Death and Transformation" by Frits Hoendervanger, on display at the B.O.B. for ArtPrize Nine. "9/11" by Mher Khachatryan, on display at Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum for ArtPrize Nine. "9/11" by Mher Khachatryan, on display at Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum for ArtPrize Nine. "9/11" by Mher Khachatryan, on display at Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum for ArtPrize Nine. "A. Lincoln" by Richard Schlatter, displayed at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel during ArtPrize Nine. (Sept. 22, 2017) The Salvere Hitch by Jeff Best, displayed outside the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel during ArtPrize Nine. (Sept. 22, 2017) The Salvere Hitch by Jeff Best, displayed outside the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel during ArtPrize Nine. The Salvere Hitch by Jeff Best, displayed outside the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel during ArtPrize Nine. Fenced in by Cassandra Burgess, on display at The B.O.B. for ArtPrize Nine. Fenced in by Cassandra Burgess, on display at The B.O.B. for ArtPrize Nine. Fenced in by Cassandra Burgess, on display at The B.O.B. for ArtPrize Nine. Whimsical Harmony by Bruce Gorsline, on display at JW Marriott Grand Rapids for ArtPrize Nine. Whimsical Harmony by Bruce Gorsline, on display at JW Marriott Grand Rapids for ArtPrize Nine. Early January on the Pearl Street Bridge by Melodee Jackson, on display at DeVos Place Convention Center for ArtPrize Nine. Early January on the Pearl Street Bridge by Melodee Jackson, on display at DeVos Place Convention Center for ArtPrize Nine. Lux Maximus by Daniel Oropeza, displayed at the Grand Rapids Public Museum during ArtPrize Nine. (Sept. 22, 2017) Lux Maximus by Daniel Oropeza, displayed at the Grand Rapids Public Museum during ArtPrize Nine. (Sept. 22, 2017) SOS (Safety Orange Swimmers) by A+J Art+Design, displayed in the Grand River near the Blue Bridge during ArtPrize Nine. (Sept. 22, 2017) SOS (Safety Orange Swimmers) by A+J Art+Design, displayed in the Grand River near the Blue Bridge during ArtPrize Nine. (Sept. 22, 2017) SOS (Safety Orange Swimmers) by A+J Art+Design, displayed in the Grand River near the Blue Bridge during ArtPrize Nine. (Sept. 22, 2017) ENMESH by Leroi DeRubertis, on display at Grand Rapids Art Museum for ArtPrize Nine. ENMESH by Leroi DeRubertis, on display at Grand Rapids Art Museum for ArtPrize Nine. ENMESH by Leroi DeRubertis, on display at Grand Rapids Art Museum for ArtPrize Nine. ENMESH by Leroi DeRubertis, on display at Grand Rapids Art Museum for ArtPrize Nine. Decadence: Sugar Mural by Shelley Miller, on display at Grand Rapids Public Museum for ArtPrize Nine. Oil+Water by Ryan Spencer Reed, on display in the Grand River near the Pearl Street Bridge for ArtPrize Nine. Oil+Water by Ryan Spencer Reed, on display in the Grand River near the Pearl Street Bridge for ArtPrize Nine. "Oil+Water" by Ryan Spencer Reed and Richard App, an installation in the Grand River for ArtPrize Nine. (Sept. 19, 2017) AUTISM A Visual Journey by Ann Vincenti-Michelman, on display at the city water building for ArtPrize Nine. AUTISM A Visual Journey by Ann Vincenti-Michelman, on display at the city water building for ArtPrize Nine. AUTISM A Visual Journey by Ann Vincenti-Michelman, on display at the city water building for ArtPrize Nine. Red Dirt Rug Monument by Rena Detrixhe, on display at Western Michigan University - Grand Rapids for ArtPrize Nine. Red Dirt Rug Monument by Rena Detrixhe, on display at Western Michigan University - Grand Rapids for ArtPrize Nine. broke(n)hunger by Kyd Kane, on display at Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts (UICA) for ArtPrize Nine. Object-Orientals by Eva Rocha, on display at The Fed Galleries @ KCAD for ArtPrize Nine. Object-Orientals by Eva Rocha, on display at The Fed Galleries @ KCAD for ArtPrize Nine. Monsters Go by Aaron Zenz, on display at Grand Rapids Children's Museum for ArtPrize Nine. Monsters Go by Aaron Zenz, on display at Grand Rapids Children's Museum for ArtPrize Nine. Monsters Go by Aaron Zenz, on display at Grand Rapids Children's Museum for ArtPrize Nine. Midtown Flutter by Yuge Zhou, on display at Grand Rapids Art Museum for ArtPrize Nine. Midtown Flutter by Yuge Zhou, on display at Grand Rapids Art Museum for ArtPrize Nine. Midtown Flutter by Yuge Zhou, on display at Grand Rapids Art Museum for ArtPrize Nine.

