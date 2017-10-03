Wyoming man gets jail time for sex crime

Related Coverage Fleeing danger in Pakistan, refugee is victimized in Walker

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Walker man was sentenced to jail time Tuesday for two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a foster parent.

Nathan Chad Bosma, 42, received 365 days in jail and four years of probation for sexually assaulting a teenage girl he was fostering.

Bosma was originally charged with eight counts of criminal sexual conduct in January that would have sent him to prison for 15 years. However, a plea agreement he entered kept him out of prison with a county jail sentence as the maximum penalty.

The victim of the case was attempting to find safety in the U.S. from living as a refugee in Pakistan after being born in poverty in Afghanistan. At the age of 12, she was promised to marry a 70-year-old man by her abusive father.

She wound up in the Benazir Bhutto Center for Women in Islamabad where she was eventually sent to the U.S. via Bethany Christian Services.

Eventually, she wound up in the home of Bosma.

Bosma’s defense in the case is that the victim is the one who initiated contact and argued that a lack of birth records made it impossible to prove she was a minor at the time of the alleged incident.

