Train derailment closes 36th Street in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Police shut down 36th Street in Wyoming after a train derailed Wednesday morning.

Wyoming police say 36th Street is closed between Buchanan Avenue SW and Clay Avenue while crews work to get the train back on the tracks. It’s unknown when the roadway will reopen.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

The engine was pulling three rail cars when it derailed on 36th Street near Clay Avenue in Wyoming Wednesday morning. Police say the train was not carrying any hazardous material at the time.

The train derailed due to a safety mechanism that was placed on the tracks to protect railroad workers who were further up the line, according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety.

Police said the system did exactly what it was designed to do. But authorities added that the safety mechanisms are usually placed further down the line, so if cars are derailed they don’t block the roadway.

One railroad worker suffered minor injuries.

