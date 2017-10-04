Appeal request denied in 1989 murder case

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Two Newaygo County brothers attempting to get their convictions overturned were denied by the Michigan Supreme Court Tuesday.

Matthew Jones, 45, and Paul Jones, 43, were convicted in 2015 for the murder of 18-year-old Shannon Siders near Newaygo in 1989.

Paul Jones was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to between 30 and 70 years in prison. Matthew Jones was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The brothers attempted to send their case to the Michigan Court of Appeals in February in an attempt to get a new trial, but were denied. Both brothers argued the testimony against them was unreliable, made by people who had something to gain by lying and should not have been allowed.

Paul Jones also made the argument that the case shouldn’t have taken place in Newaygo County due to the public interest and media attention.

